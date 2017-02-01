KHAIRPUR - The scholarships cheque distribution ceremony of German Need Based and Higher Education Commission (HEC) Need Based was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Tuesday. Vice Chancellor (VC) SALU, Prof Dr Parveen Shah distributed the cheques among the 176 needy and meritorious students of various departments of the varsity. Addressing the recipients, Professor Dr Parveen Shah commended the efforts of HEC for providing financial assistance to the SALU students. She also appreciated the efforts of Focal Person Scholarships Programme. The VC felicitated the students for availing ISO 9001:2015 Certification. It is recalled that the 35 students got Rs 17,700 each by German Need Based Scholarship while 141 students got from Rs 65,000 to 70,000 each by HEC Need Based Scholarship. Pro-Vice Chancellor, Main Campus, Prof Dr Noor Ahmed Shaikh, Dean, Faculty of Physical Sciences, Prof Dr Mumtaz Hussain Mahar,Dean, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Prof. Dr Badaruddin Memon, Media Coordinator, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari, Registrar, Prof Dr Minhoon Khan Laghari, President, SALUTA, Prof. Dr. Ikhtiar Ali Ghumro, General Secretary, SALUTA, Sahib Khan Shaikh and others were also present on the occasion.