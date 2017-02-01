ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will visit Karachi on Friday in order to inaugurate the Karachi-Hyderabad M-9 Project.
The premier will also hold meetings with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and the nominated Governor Muhammad Zubair along with other key political figures. He will also be briefed about ongoing developmental projects and law and order situation in the city.
