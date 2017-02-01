MIRPURKHAS - Junaid Buland of (Pakistan Peoples' Party) PPP surrendered himself on Tuesday before the District and Session Court Mirpurkhas.

Junaid was booked in murder case of a Unit In-charge of MQM Aslam, along with Jahangir Mughal and Yousaf Qureshi, in 2005 at the Mirpurkhas Town police station. Jahangir Mughal, brother of PPP MPA Khair- un- Nisa Mughal had died few years ago.

Junaid Buland has surrendered after consultation with PPP office bearers. He had already remained in jail in the said case for over four years.