Kandhkot - It is unfortunate that despite the passage of several years, work on the construction of a library and a Citizen Club is yet to get underway.

The entire district of Kashmore had only one library, situated in the heart of Kandhkot city, and named after Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal. It had been built during the times of British, and was demolished around eight to nine years ago due to its poor condition. The unfortunate part of this is that work on its reconstruction has yet to kick off.

Iqbal library was famous in the entire Sindh due to its ancient architecture and historical significance.

But now, as learnt through various sources, despite full payment to the contractors, work on it is yet to begin.

Similarly, reconstruction of the Citizen Club of Kandhkot, which had also been demolished, is yet to complete despite the passage of several years. More than 50 percent of the work still remains to be completed. Similarly, two years ago, the district government had planned to build an auditorium at the site of a vegetable market, which had been shifted to a new place. But, as is the case with the library, only its structure is standing. This is despite the fact that full payment has been made to the contractors.

Meanwhile, activists of Sindhi Students Tehreek (SST) have gone on a hunger strike in front of Kandhkot Press Club against what they call fabricated cases registered against Central President of their organisation Adnan Brohi.