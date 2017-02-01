MIRPURKHAS - Regional Ombudsman Mirpurkhas Zulfikar Ali Junejo has said that prisoners have equal rights and retain their rights even in prisons. This said while visiting the district prison Mirpurkhas here along with jail superintendent Khalid Pervez Sheikh. According to a handout issued here, he further said that his aim to visit the district prison was to know the problems being faced by the prisoners and their immediate solutions. He asked the jail superintendent to behave well with the prisoners and provide them facilities according to jail manual. He further said that if there was any problem in the district prison then inform him in writing so that he could approach the higher authorities for their solutions.Jail superintendent Khalid Pervez Sheikh said that there were 221 prisoners in the district prison Mirpurkhas at this time and 45 of them belonged to district Umerkot. He said that there was only one doctor and another doctor was required so that in emergency proper treatment could be made. He added that water tanker was being purchased from MCM for district prison Mirpurkhas for which director assured that he would write to chairman MCM in this regard.