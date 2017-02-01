KARACHI - Police on Tuesday claimed to have shot dead three alleged bandits and a drug peddler allegedly in separate encounters here. As per police’s statement, at least five armed bandits barged into a bungalow located in PECHS, Block-2, and held its owner, Haroon, who is a businessman, and his family members’ hostage at gunpoint. They later started looting cash and other valuables from the house.

It added that after having been informed about the incident through Police Helpline Madadgar 15, it reached the spot. “The bandits resorted to firing when police asked them to surrender. Police returned fire and killed three dacoits on the spot,” said Feroze Abad SHO Kanson Dean. He added that two of their accomplices managed to escape during the exchange of fire.

He said that police had also seized cell phones, pistols, a car, looted cash and other valuables from their possession.

The bodies of the suspected robbers killed were shifted to morgue, Sohrab Goth for identification after medico-legal formalities were completed at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

SHO Dean said that soon identities of the slain dacoits would be established.

“The case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” he informed. Separately, District West police said it had killed a ‘notorious drug peddler’ during a raid conducted near D-1 bus stop in SITE Area.

It added that the drug peddler was also involved in funding the banned militant outfits and target killers.

SITE SHO Ghulam Hussain Korai said that Amanullah, the drug peddler, had been dealing in drugs at Kati Pahari for the last 10 years.

“The encounter took place when police intercepted him near the bus stop on a tip-off about his movement from the locality,” the SHO added.

He further said that drugs, hand grenades and a motorcycle were also recovered from his possession.

A police constable, Nafees, was also wounded in the exchange of fire.

He was later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The case has been registered.

Meanwhile, Sindh IGP Allah Dino Khawaja, while praising the policemen for foiling house robbery and killing a drug peddler in encounters has announced cash prizes for them.

LEAs arrest 85 ‘outlaws’

in ‘encounters’

Meanwhile, the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested at least 85 outlaws, including workers of political party during the ongoing Karachi operation.

Sindh Rangers said it had arrested five ‘criminals’, including political party’s militant wing workers during ongoing raids in the city.

“The arrests were made during targeted raids conducted in various parts of the city, including Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony and Lyari,” Rangers spokesperson said, and added, “Five criminals were apprehended during the raids, three of whom were associated with the militant wing of a political party.” The Rangers spokesperson also claims to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The suspects were shifted to undisclosed location for further investigations. On the other hand, Karachi police said it had nabbed at least 80 criminals and also recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police said that CIA also took part in around 86 raids conducted in various areas of the city. “The culprits arrested included bandits, drug peddlers, murders and other criminals,” police said.