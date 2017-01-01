KARACHI - Leader of Aafia Movement Dr Fauzia Siddiqui has rejected the stance of the Foreign Office it gave at its weekly media briefing on Aafia Siddiqui, and said it had proved that the Foreign Office itself was a hurdle in the repatriation of Aafia.

In a statement here on Saturday, she said that the spokesman of the Foreign Office ought to have informed the media about the efforts taken by the government for the release of Aafia.

She said that PML-Nawaz government had held meetings with the US officials over Aafia’s issue, but did not share details with media, nation and the apex court. “The government’s non-seriousness towards Aafia’s release forced us to file petitions in the Islamabad and Sindh High Courts and the federal ombudsman,” she added.

Fauzia further said that Aafia’s lawyers in USA had told her that as Aafia was a Pakistani citizen, a letter from either the president or prime minister to the government of USA was necessary to secure her release.

“We have been trying to contact the government since March 16, but nothing has come out of it,” she lamented. She urged the government to write a letter to President Obama on immediate basis so that the release of Aafia could be made possible within a week under the US presidential pardon.