SHIKARPUR : The local chapter of the Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) on Saturday staged a token hunger strike at Lakhi Dar Clock Tower to press the government to accept its demands. Saturday was the second day of the party’s token hunger strike.

QAT leaders Zafar Channa, Zahid Bhanbhro, Deen Muhammad Shaikh, Kahir Muhammad Napar, Qadeer Soomro, Shahnawaz Abro and others said their party had raised four important issues -- roads of the city should be built by a recognised company, mega project of drainage system should be completed, sanitation system should be improved and 52 tube-wells should be retrieved from influential people and made functional immediately.

Notables of the city and political and civil society representatives Imran Mangi, Asghar Pahore, Mian Zafar Alvi, Dr Bashir Brohi, Zahid Hussain Pahore, JI leader Maulana Sadaruddin Mahar, JUI leader Maulana Mushtaque Mahar, SUP leader Asghar Mughal, Shaukat Baloch, NPP leader Zahid Pahore, Safdar Ameer Pahore, Abdul Ghafoor Dayo and others demanded that the authorities take notice of these issues.

They demanded that authorities take notice of the situation otherwise they would be forced to launch a protest movement across Sindh for protection of people’s interests.

SSP HIGHLIGHTS POLICE’S ‘SUCCESS’

Shikarpur police have achieved marvellous success in a short span of time by adopting effective policies, arresting terrorists and their facilitators and destroying their vast network.

SSP Umar Tufail stated this during his visit to Shikarpur Press Club on Saturday. After the preliminary investigation, he said, arrested terrorists and masterminds of various criminal activities confessed to their involvement in terror attacks.

He said the Pakistani nation lost a big number of lives in suicide attacks in Jacobabad and other parts of the country.

In addition, he said, a joint investigation team had been formed to investigate the arrested terrorists. He said the network of terrorists would be dismantled with the help of other law enforcement agencies. He said that security had been enhanced to seal entry and exit points of the Katcha area. He said that police pickets had been set up to check any criminal or terrorist activity in the district.

SSP Umar Tufail also felicitated newly-elected representatives of the Shikarpur Press Club on the occasion.