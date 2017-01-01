HYDERABAD - The water supply to Hyderabad from the district’s largest filtration plant on Jamshoro Road will remain suspended for 24 hours.

According to a press release issued by Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) here on Saturday, an interconnection work at the New Filtration Plant's 48-inch pipeline is scheduled to be carried out.

The work would affect the water supply from 9 am on January 3, 2017, to 9 am January 4, 2017.

The HDA has advised the consumers to store water for one day to avoid water shortage problems.