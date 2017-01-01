HYDERABAD - The water supply to Hyderabad from the district’s largest filtration plant on Jamshoro Road will remain suspended for 24 hours.
According to a press release issued by Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) here on Saturday, an interconnection work at the New Filtration Plant's 48-inch pipeline is scheduled to be carried out.
The work would affect the water supply from 9 am on January 3, 2017, to 9 am January 4, 2017.
The HDA has advised the consumers to store water for one day to avoid water shortage problems.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 01-Jan-2017 here.