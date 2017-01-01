KARACHI : The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has finalised arrangements for a march scheduled for today (Sunday) on Shahrah-e-Quaideen.

The march is being organised to spread awareness in the society and express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims in Myanmar and Syria, particularly Aleppo. The JI has already taken stakeholders on board in connection with the march. Routes have been finalised and arrangements have been made for rallies across the city that will join the main march. JI Pakistan chief Siraj-ul-Haq will be leading the Ummat-e-Rasool march. Delegations led by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman approached all prominent religious scholars in the city to muster their support for the rally. They contacted prominent figures from various walks of life in this regard. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has urged Karachiites to participate in the march and express solidarity with their Muslim brothers and press the government to take measures at the state level to provide the affected Muslims with some relief.