KARACHI - Burhanuddin Hassan, a well-known broadcast journalist who passed away recently, was remembered at a ceremony at the Centre for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ), IBA, on Saturday.

Family and friends paid rich tributes to the doyen and highlighted multiple aspects of his personal and professional life. They shared sweet memories of a man who was a mentor to many, a guide to some and a friend to all.

Speaking at the ceremony, former senator Javed Jabbar said that Bruhanuddin Hasan was undoubtedly a mentor to dozens of journalists now making their presence felt in the world of media. Those in electronic media continue to draw inspiration from multidimensional role of Burhanuddin.

Remembering Burhanuddin as his junior colleague in PTV, Syed Jawaid Iqbal, president and CEO of CMC (LTD), said, “Burhanuddin was a great human being. Though a bit conventional and authoritative, he was very cooperative and helpful.” “In fact, it was Burhan who encouraged me to become the first man in the history of Pakistan to challenge the Press and Publications Ordinance (PPO) in a regular court,” Javed pointed out. In a depressing tone, Jawaid remarked, “Unfortunately in our part of the world we always appreciate and honour our benefactors when they are not there to listen how much we admire them. We should have honoured the work and contribution of this great man during his lifetime.”

Athar Waqar Azeem, senior executive vice president of HUM Network (PVT) Ltd, highlighted professionalism of Burhan. His son Dr Irshad Hasan and daughter Gulrukh shed light on the personality of their father.

Hasan was born in 1930 in the princely state of Rampur, India. After the Partition, his family shifted to Lahore. He did his graduation from the Government College of Lahore after which he went to Washington to join the Voice of America. He worked there for five years.

On his return from Washington, Hasan began working for Radio Pakistan, Karachi. In 1967, he joined PTV, Karachi, as a news editor. He served PTV in many capacities, including as general manager in Karachi, controller of news, director of news, general manager in Islamabad and director of administration and personnel. He retired in 1992 and later joined a private television channel.

Hasan was also the author of three books –– Uncensored, The Breaking Point and Gems from the Holy Quran –– and penned columns for English and Urdu dailies. According to his daughter, Gulrukh, he wrote more than 250 columns. He was a man of letters whose circle of friends included celebrated poets and writers like Mustafa Zaidi and Mashoor Ashar.