KARACHI - The Sea View gave a deserted look on Saturday (the last day of 2016) just like it was on the last days of the previous two years because of police blockade of all the routes leading to it as part of the security plan.

Though police was able to stop the youngsters from going to the Sea View, still, still, despite tall claims by the Sindh government and heads of law-enforcement agencies, it could not stop the Karachiities from exploding fireworks, resorting to aerial firing and riding motorcycles without silencers on the eve of New Year.

Noticing that the routes leading to the Sea View are already blocked, the revelers, especially the youngsters, planned to celebrate the arrival of New Year in other parts of the city, including Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad and MA Jinnah Road.

The government has already imposed a ban on aerial firing, fireworks and riding motorcycles without silencers on the eve of New Year whereas swimming on the sea side is also banned due to safety concerns.

In view of incidents of drowning, people have been barred from visiting the beaches on the eve of New Year, said a notification issued by Commissioner Karachi`s office. It added that one-wheeling and riding motorcycles without silencers was also banned to prevent accidents and public nuisance.

According to SSP South Zone Saqib Ismail Memon, these steps are meant to prevent any untoward incident. “The violators would be dealt with strictly according to the law,” it warned.