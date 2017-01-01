KARACHI - Special Security Unit (SSU) of Sindh Police played a key role in making security arrangements in the city during 2016.

According to SSU spokesperson, the officers, including commandos of the Unit, actively participated in eight raids against terrorists side by side with other law- enforcement agencies, and as a result two terrorists were killed, while 15 were arrested, including two women.

Two SMGs, two pistols, two hand grenades, explosive material/devices were recovered from those arrested, while a huge quantity of ammunition was also seized.

The accused were affiliated with Al-Qaida Barre-Saghir Group, which was reportedly involved in attacking personnel of the law- enforcement agencies.

Over 5000 Commandos of SSU provided foolproof security to the health workers/teams during 44 anti-polio campaigns launched in the city.

During the inaugural ceremony of Yadgar-e-Nishan-Pakistan, over 123 SSU Commandos provided security to the participants.

Similarly, on the occasion of Ramzan-ul-Mubarik, 1355 commandos of Special Security Unit provided adequate security to citizens at a number of shopping centers in Karachi.

On the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, 834 commandos patrolled the city’s streets, performed duties at different points to ensure law and order.

Besides, the commandos also provided security to the members of political and religious organisations, who had been assigned the duty to collect hides so that no clash could erupt between them.

In the light of threat alert issued by the intelligence agencies, the SSU officers and commandos performed their duties in different educational institutions.

Besides, the Special Security Unit has also conducted flag march in the city on different occasions.

The SSU commandos also provided the cover during processions and gatherings, organised by various political parties/organizations, to avoid any untoward incident.On different occasions, the SSU commandos performed security duties as IGP’s Reserve Force.

During religious gatherings like those held in Muharram-ul-Haram, Youm-e-Ali, Chehlum Imam-Hussain (AS), 12 Rabi-ul-Awal, the officers and commandos of the Unit took effective measures to ensure foolproof security.

The commandos also provided effective security to general public on the occasion of local bodies elections/by-elections.

They (the commandos) also guarded the city during the VIP/VVIPs visits to Karachi.

Apart from this, the Special Security Unit also made adequate security arrangements during the visits of foreign dignitaries, including Prince Karim Agha Khan, Sayedna Mufdil Bora Pir, delegation of Turkey and Sultan of UAE.

SSU also made efforts to create awareness among people about the measures to be adopted in case of any emergency under the programme, Hostile Environment Awareness Training (HEAT) at the Karachi University, Hamdard University, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Federal Urdu University, Jinnah University, which were attended by both boys and girls and teachers of the institutions.

US Consul General Brien G. Heath, DG Rangers Major General Bilal Akbar, COS 5 Corps Brigadier Ahsan Gulrez, 52 senior government officers attending Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Management, 40 under-training ASPs, CPLC Chief Zubair Habib and AD Khawaja have visited the Special Security Unit Headquarters and commended the professional policing standards maintained in the SSU with reference to course of work in management, administration and counter-terrorism operations.

They also observed that the SSU was a world class law-enforcing unit of the Sindh Police.

It is pertinent to mention here that SSU commandos have successfully participated and acquired professional training courses at different training institutions of Pakistan Army and Navy.

The training centers, where advanced professional training is imparted, are NCTC Pabbi Kharian, ATTC Simly Dam, Malir Cant and Nathia Gali.

Over 200 officers and Commandos including lady commandos of Special Security Unit donated blood for the needy patients suffering from different diseases including thalassemia or suffered due to accidents at the blood donation camp setup in Special Security Unit Headquarters.

Besides, the officers and commandos of Special Security Unit have donated blood voluntarily at Civil Hospital for the victims of bomb blast at Dargah Shah Noorani in Khuzdar district of Balochistan. SSU Commando Khan Saeed Afridi won two gold medals and became World Champion by defeating Indian and American players at the World Martial Arts Summit held in Thailand.