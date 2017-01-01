MIRPURKHAS: The controversial anti-encroachment campaign led by the district administration of Mirpurkhas continued in the city on Saturday despite a protest by traders and shopkeepers.

Shopkeepers and traders of MA Jinnah Road closed the markets, including the Police Lines Market, in protest against the controversial anti-encroachment campaign. Anti-Encroachment Cell officials assisted by police and heavy machinery arrived at MA Jinnah Road and started removing encroachments. In reaction, shopkeepers and traders closed their shops and staged a demonstration on MA Jinnah Road. They also raised slogans against this campaign.

Shopkeepers said that due to this campaign “we have been adversely hit and suffered big losses.” They alleged that particular areas were being made target of this campaign and concerned officers were not going to remove encroachments from Khisakpura Market, Sindhri Road (Sir Syed Road), Dholanabad Market, Grain Market and parts of Satellite Town, including Old Umerkot Garage Road from Chandni Chowk to Mir Jo Goth. They strongly condemned this controversial campaign and urged the higher authorities to make it impartial by taking action against encroachments in the above-mentioned areas.