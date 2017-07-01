KARACHI : The students awaiting results of degrees classes can apply for admission to Masters and Diploma at Evening Program 2017-18 at the University of Karachi.

An announcement to this effect was made by the Controller of Examinations, says an official of the University on Friday.

He said that the students awaiting results of B.A, B.Com. and B.Sc. can apply for admissions while submitting their admit card. Such students who are awaiting results of BA, BCom and BSc, could apply for KU Evening program Masters and Diploma Admissions 2017-18 by submitting their admit card alongside the admission form. The admission forms could be submitted till 12th July 2017 from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm.