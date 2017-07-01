KARACHI - Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Lt Gen (r) Abdul Qadir Baloch, called on Governor Sindh, Mohammad Zubair, on Friday.

The on-going situation, CPEC project, economic and financial development was also discussed at the meeting held at the Governor House here.

Governor said that provision of basic facilities as well as welfare of the people is the top priority of the government of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He stated that the province was benefitting more as a result of the economic policies of the Prime minister.

With the active role of the financial sector including the private sector job opportunities are being created for the people and that this was also contributing towards the poverty alleviation. Mohammad Zubair was of the view that the province would benefit more from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Qadir Baloch apprised the Governor of the performance of his Ministry. He said that higher education opportunities are being made available to the students in Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA). Special attention is also being paid towards development projects in Fata.