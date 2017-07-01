HYDERABAD - Chickenpox is a common childhood skin disease caused by a virus. The virus is called the varicella-zoster virus. Transmission occurs from person-to-person by direct contact or through the air. Eminent Paediatrician National Institute of Child Health (NICH) Dr Mohan Lal expressed these views while talking to APP on Friday.

Dr Mohan Lal said chickenpox is usually not alarming but the situation worsens when parents consult doctors after much delay and then it becomes difficult to handle the complications. He says the government should launch an awareness campaign so as to sensitize people about the infectious disease.

He said that developed countries have adopted vaccine for their prevention and we should also adopt such ways although cost of vaccine is high but calculating risk of developing complications from pneumonia to herpes zoster and involvement of various problems of skin, eye, ENT and malformation of child, Mohan Said.

He further said that the symptoms of the chickenpox include headache a day or so before rashes appears whereas spots develop into small itchy blisters. These blisters spread all over the body in short span of time.

Dr Mohan Lal said that chickenpox is very common and highly contagious and the more than 90 percent of Chickenpox cases occur in children less than 12 years of age.

He informed that most people contract chickenpox by age 15, the majority between ages 5 and 9, but all ages can contract it and the chickenpox is usually more severe in adults and very young infants than children. Winter and spring are the most common times of the year for chickenpox to occur, added.

About the chickenpox spread Dr Mohan Lal informed that chickenpox is very highly contagious and it is easily passed between members of families and school classmates through airborne particles, droplets in exhaled air and fluid from the blisters or sores and it also can be transmitted indirectly by contact with articles of clothing and other items exposed to fresh drainage from open sores.

He said that patients are contagious up to five days (more commonly, one to two days) before and five days after the date that their rash appears. When the sores have crusted over, the person is usually no longer contagious.

About the symptoms of chickenpox he informed that symptoms tend to appear 14 to 16 days after the initial exposure but can occur any time from 10 days up to 21 days after contact with the virus.

He further said that chickenpox is characterized by one to two days of mild fever up to 102 degrees F, general weakness, and a rash, often the first sign of the disease.

He said that the rash of chickenpox develops in crops with raised red spots arriving first, progressing to blisters that burst, and creating open sores, before crusting over.

Dr Mohan Lal said that this process usually starts on the scalp, then the trunk (its area of greatest concentration), and finally the arms and legs. Any area of skin that is irritated by diapers rash, poison ivy, eczema and, sunburn, etc is likely to be hard hit by the rash, Mohan added.

Dr Mohan further informed that the complications also occur in people taking immune-suppressing drugs, such as cortisone-related medications. Newborn infants whose mothers have chickenpox in the last trimester of pregnancy are at increased risk from the disease. If the mother develops the disease from five days before to two days after delivery, the fatality rate for the baby is up to 30 percent, Dr Mohan added.

About the Chicken pox vaccination Dr Mohan informed that the vaccination requires only two shots and the first vaccination is given at about 1 year of age, and the second is given at 4 years of age.

He said that if an older person has not had chickenpox, the shot may be given at any time. There have been few significant adverse reactions to the chickenpox vaccine. All children, except those with a compromised immune system, should have the vaccination, added.

Paediatrician further informed that most of the treatments for chickenpox are aimed at decreasing the symptoms, such as severe itching and the children should never be given aspirin or aspirin-containing cold medications because of the risks for developing Reye’s syndrome (a severe acquired metabolic disease associated with liver and brain dysfunction and death), Dr Mohan informed.

Dr Mohan said that chickenpox can be prevented and the easiest way to prevent catching chicken pox is to get vaccinated. However, vaccination is only successful in 70 percent to 90 percent of all vaccinations.





