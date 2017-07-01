KHAIRPUR - Five people including a woman and two children were died and 15 others sustained injuries in road accident at Mehran National Highway on Friday.

A passenger wagon was going to Nawab Shah from Khairpur when it reached near Pir Budhiri bus stop at Mehran National Highway, it collided with another wagon which was coming from the other side, resultantly, five were killed and 15 others sustained injuries. They were shifted to local hospitals for treatment.

The deceased identified as Aftab Hussain Shah, Ali Hyder, Bakhtawar, Shazia and wagon driver Islamuddin Sial.

Separately, a speeding oil container overturned near Mirpur Mathelo district Ghokti on Friday. The local administration sealed the area and closed the National Highway for traffic.

According to details, the driver of the tanker is injured in the incident. Members of the Safety Department of a private fertilizer company sealed the road while the Fire Brigade staff launched the operation.

Police took the injured driver to Civil Hospital Mirpur Mathelo while a heavy contingent of police closed the National Highway. The tanker was loaded with huge quantity of crude oil.

District meeting

A meeting of district development committee Khairpur was held at Darbar Hall DC office here, which was presided over by its chairman MNA Nawab Ali Khan Wasan.

The meeting was attended among others by deputy commissioner Khairpur Muhammad Nawaz Sohu, work and services, public health engineering, buildings, highway departments and other members.

The meeting was informed that the 416 developments schemes have been completed out of 475 running schemes and the woks is in progress on remaining schemes.

Nawab Khan Wasan directed that the fund would not be release till the completion of projects and avoid releasing the advanced payments, he urged to not compromise on using of substandard material in the projects at any cost.

He also directed the municipal committees, town committees of district that sewerage water drain immediately from roads, streets of the cities and clean the city for safety of masses and healthy atmosphere on priority basis.

MNA expressed concern over worst situation of primary and secondary schools in various parts of the district and directed to point such schools and included in coming years schemes for repairing and education works department should take role in this regard.

Nawab Wasan also directed the DHO Khairpur to stop sell of government medicines on private medical stores. He directed to send medical teams to low lying areas for vaccines of anti hepatitis disease which has been increasing day-by-day and he will also speak at assembly forum in this regard.

On the occasion deputy commissioner Khairpur Muhammad Nawaz Sohu asked that he will monitor the work fortnightly and negligence will not be accepted.

ABDUL MAHAR