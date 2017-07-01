KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Chief Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has held the government and the K-Electric responsible for the demise of those electrocuted and killed in rain related accidents.

In a statement on Friday, the JI leader said that the government and the management of KE are directly responsible for loss of precious lives in the city. He said that those responsible for these deaths and loss of properties should be held accountable.

The first spill of rain in the city has unveiled the reality behind the towering claims of the provincial government, he said, adding that Karachi has been presenting the worst example of bad governance. Almost major arteries in the city as well as streets in a larger part of the city have become pools and pounds. The miserable situation of roads has also irked the lives of citizens.

On the other hand, he added, the governmental machinery had already vanished. He demanded of the government to take pity on their voters and common men.

Further talking about the KE, he said that load shedding of upto 30 hours in some areas and frequent power breakdowns across the city have also been indicating the saga of investment in power supply infrastructure by KE. He accused the KE administration of stealing copper and demanded of the authorities to take appropriate action against those responsible in this regard.

He demanded of the provincial and local government to stop blaming each other and take measures to restore daily life in the city.





OUR STAFF REPORTER