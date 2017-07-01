KARACHI - Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen and Shia Uleema Council Friday staged a protest demonstrations in port city in solidarity with the victims of the Panachinar and Quetta bombings.

The demos were staged at various points in Karachi after the Friday prayers in which people from different walks of life and workers of civil society participated in the protest. They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with different slogans against the killing of innocent people in Parachinar and Quetta.

The participants accused the ruling PML-Nawaz government and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of not announcing proper compensation for the victims’ families and termed it a discriminatory treatment.

Addressing the gathering MWM leaders Maqsood Ali, Allama Nishan-e-Haider, Allama Dost Ali Saeedi, Allama Naqi Haideri, Yaqoob Hussani, Allama Karbalai demanded of the ruling government to extend the operation to the whole country to eliminate the terrorism.

Condemning the Parachinar blast, he termed the incidents cowardly acts of terrorists. The responsible, he said, should be brought to book.

MWM leaders further said that it is unfortunate that the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif kept silence over killing of the innocent people in Panachinar and did not visit to express solidarity with the victims’ family. Whereas Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa by visiting the Parachinar has showed that security forces of the county is very much concern with the safety of people.

Meanwhile Shia Uleema Concil Karachi Division President Allama Karamuddin addressing a demonstration in Kharadar Karachi said that the killing of Shia-Muslim on the day of Quds day has placed a big question mark on the ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasad.

On one side the government making tall claims to counter the terrorists activities while it is surprising that the terrorists elements were targeting the innocent people, he said.

adding that rulers have failed to the take strict action against terrorists while the banned outfits were allowed to operate independently across the country. He further condemned the killing of the innocent people in Panachinar and Quetta and vowed that party stood shoulder to shoulder with the victim families demands.





