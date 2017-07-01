SHIKARPUR - Police have failed to find three youths who went missing on Monday.

Three friends including Farhan Bhayo, 24, Badaruddin Bhayo, 26, and Abdur Rahman Bhayo, 27, resident of Dargah Jami Quba near Rustam Town, had been disappeared while they were traveling to Sukkur on the first day of Eid.

According to reports, the heirs of the disappeared youths met Shikarpur SSP Zeeshan Siddiqui and showed their reservations that youths might have been kidnapped. They demanded the early and safe recovery of the youths.

SSP Shikarpur Zeeshan Siddiqui informed this scribe that the last location of the mobile phone signals had been spotted in Sukkur while police were doing their best to recover the youths.

Farhan is working as a plumber at Rustam Town while Abdul Rahman is running a shop and Badaruddin is jobless.

4 suspect arrested

A heavy contingent of Rangers with the help of police carried out seven hours prolonged search operation at villages including Raban Marfani, Mubarak Marfani, Golo Daro and Katcha area of Jahan Waah Police Station, on late night.

According to SSP Shikarpur Zeeshan Siddiquei Rangers with the help of police conducted raid and nabbed four suspects and seized 1 rocket launcher, 1 grenade, 2 kalashnikov and a large number of bullets from their possession and all the arrested accused handed over to police for further investigation.

Replying to a question, SSP Siddiquei said that Rangers conducted raid on the spy information of agencies while no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands for larger interests of the people of Shikarpur.

According to DSP Sultan-Kot, Samar Abbas that area police have registered a case and initiated investigation against arrested accused.

Villager gunned down

A villager was shot dead over an old ongoing dispute between two groups of Marfani and Loond clans over petty issue for not releasing agriculture water into agriculture land, in the limits of Jahan Waah, some 50 kilometers away from here, on Friday.

According to DSP Sultan-Kot, Samar Abbas that a villager identified as Muhammad Sachal Loond was killed on the spot when a few unidentified armed men belonging to Marfani community opened fire on him, resultantly, he was killed on the spot and armed assailants managed to escape from the site.

The body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Shikarpur for autopsy and handed over to his heirs after completing medical legal formalities from there, the DSP informed. No FIR was registered till filling of the story.

Electrocuted

A four-year-old girl identified as Shahida, daughter of Sain Bakhsh, resident of village Salahuddin Khakhrani, was electrocuted when she touched an electric wire at her house, resultantly, she died on the spot, in the limits of Garhi Yasin Police Station, on Friday.

Later, she was laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard after offering funeral prayer at villager Salahuddin Khakhrani.

DSJ visits Civil Hospital

After getting the directions issued by Chief Justice [CJ] Sindh High Court [SHC] Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh, the District and Sessions Judge [DSJ] Shikarpur Muhammad Suhail Laghari visited Civil Hospital Shikarpur and Ganga Bai Women Hospital and expressed his dissatisfaction over poor cleanliness, poor performance and lack of facilities at Civil Hospital while he found lady medical officers and medical officers were absent from their duties.

In addition to, lady medical officers were present at Ganga Bai Women Hospital during the visit of DSJ Shikarpur.

The DSJ Shikarpur issued strict instruction to provide all necessary facilities to poor patients for larger interests of the patients.

WAHEED PHULPOTO