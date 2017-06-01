MITHI - Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Abdul Hafeez Sial Wednesday directed the concerned officials to check the prices of items of daily use on daily basis during the holy month of Ramadan.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting on price control at Darbar Hall, said a statement issued here.

Sial said that legal action would be taken against the traders involved in profiteering or violators of official price list.

He also asked the officers to visit the utility stores in their concerned jurisdictions. The DC also directed all the assistant commissioners to ensure cleanliness in their concerned areas and to submit to him a report in this regard on daily basis.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Khurram Shehzad, Assistant Commissioner Mithi Sajjad Ahmed Abro, Assistant Commissioner Asadullah Khoso, mukhtiarkars and other concerned officers.