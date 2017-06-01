SUKKUR - The demand for dates has increased in the holy month of Ramadan, as these are most popular food items at `Iftar'. The tradition of breaking fast with `Khajoor' (dates) is a Sunnah of the holy prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and that’s why Muslims prefer to eat dates in `Iftari' prior to eating any other item.

Dates are one of the most popular fruits with a list of essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals.

The dates are the most selling item if compared to any other fruit in Ramadan and mostly the fruit-sellers offer dates exclusively at their stalls and carts," a dates-seller in local market said. Besides breaking fast with dates, people prepare

different dishes and use dates in deserts during Ramazan feasts, he said.

Breaking fast with dates help avoid overeating in Iftari.

When the body absorbs the nutritional value of the dates, hunger gets pacified.

With demand of various varieties of dates, the prices also increase according to the quality and supply of the item.

Mostly dates sold in Sukkur and Khairpur districts include

Arabian, Sindhi Aseel, Karblain, Irani Rabai and other varieties, said Agha Imdad, a dates-seller in a fruit market.

Mostly people buy Iraqi Basra and Sindhi Aseel due to their taste and affordable prices. There are more than 130 varieties of dates produced in Pakistan.

Out of these large number of varieties, dates of Balochistan and Aseel of Sindh are the varieties which are much sought after in the world due to their exotic taste, he said.

According to health experts, dates have many advantages, including natural fibers, several vitamins, minerals.

The natural product also contains oil, calcium, sulphur, iron, potassium, phosphorous, manganese, copper and magnesium.