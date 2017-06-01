Kandhkot - The district administration launched a crackdown against profiteers on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Kashmore Munnawar Ali Mithyani conducted raids at various bazaars and stalls to ensure eatables such as vegetables, mutton and chicken were sold at reasonable rates.

It is worth mentioning here that with the advent of holy month of Ramadan, the prices of food items such as mutton, chicken, rice, vegetables have gone up across Kashmore district. Increase has also been witnessed in the prices of fruits as compared to last few days.

After receiving complaints, the deputy commissioner swung into action and raided various markets in Kandhkot and Kashmore where he also imposed fine on the shopkeepers for selling unhygienic and substandard food.

On the occasion, he said that no one would be allowed to fleece the masses by increasing the rates of eatables.

Mithyani also directed the assistant commissioners, mukhtiarkars, market committee inspectors and other concerned officers to visit markets daily and check the prices of items of daily use.

Talking to this scribe, the locals said that only two food items namely potatoes and tomatoes were being sold at normal rates whereas the prices of mutton, chicken, rice, fruits and most of the vegetables had increased ahead of Ramadan.

It is worth pointing out here that the shopkeepers have a tendency to hide the price lists under their cash counters, and whenever they learn that any official was to visit the market, they immediately display these lists.