MIRPURKHAS - Frequent, unannounced power outages continue to make lives of people difficult as these also affect the water supply and people have to arrange drinking water from hand pumps.

And to add fuel to fire, the staff at Hesco complaint centres is very thin; resultantly the complaints of consumers remain largely unaddressed. A linemen told this scribe on the condition of anonymity that low grade employees of Hesco were being made to do hard work. He added that these employees were made to work even on Saturdays and Sundays day and night, and to further rub salt into their wounds their all facilities, including TA.DA had been withdrawn, except their salaries.

Hesco officials were not ready to talk when contacted for comments on loadshedding.