KHAIRPUR - A ceremony was held here at Vice Chancellor Secretariat, Shah Abdul Latif University on Wednesday to distribute laptops among M.S, M. Phil and PhD students under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme. Professor Dr Parveen Shah, Vice Chancellor SALU distributed the laptops among the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr Parveen Shah said the initiative taken by Prime Minister of Pakistan was a remarkable one.

It has provided a golden opportunity to researchers, Dr. Shah said, and added this scheme was transparent and fair in every way and the laptops were handed to the students after proper verification, validation and scrutiny.

The VC said more than 3000 scholars had been enrolled in various research programmes under Directorate of Post Graduate Studies. In Phase-III 1500 laptops will be distributed among the various scholars.

Professor Dr Maqsood Zia Ahmed Shah, Focal Person, Prime Minister Laptop Scheme, briefed the VC about the benefits of the scheme. He said the scheme had created enthusiasm among the scholars for availing the laptops and it has made possible the research work in befitting manner.

Professor Dr Noor Ahmed Shaikh, Pro-Vice Chancellor Main Campus, Prof. Dr. Syed Asad Raza Abidi, Registrar, Prof. Dr. Taj Muhammad Lashari, Media Coordinator and others were present during the ceremony.