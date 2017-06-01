KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Firdous Shamim Naqvi has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is not a political force but a royal family in which there is no place for political workers.

He was addressing a press conference here at Insaf House on Wednesday.

PTI leaders, including Sardar Abdul Aziz, Dawa Khan Sabir and Nisar Awan were also present on the occasion.

During the press conference, PML-N Sindh Information Secretary Sardar Mohammad Khan, Imran Awan, Usman Shah, Azam Arbab, Abdur Razaq Baloch and others announced to quit their party and joined PTI.

Naqvi said that whenever PML-N was in power, it left behind an unending trail of corruption.

“Whenever the Sharif family came to power, it did not miss any opportunity to make money by hook or crook,” he alleged. He said that PML-N’s corruption had brought the country to the verge of destruction. “People have rejected the Sharif family and are eyeing Imran Khan to improve their lot,” Naqvi said.

He said those who had looted the country’s resources were now roaring to conceal their wrongdoings. “The only way through which the country could be saved was the administration of justice,” he opined.

He lamented that there were two sets of laws for the rich and poor.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Mohammad Khan said that there was no room for political workers in the PML-N since it was being run by the Sharif family which has always considered itself royal. “PML-N never thinks about its workers and that is why this attitude has created sense of deprivation among the party workers,” he said, and added, “We after reviewing the situation have decided to quit Nawaz league and from now on we will be the part of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s drive against corruption.