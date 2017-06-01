KARACHI - Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested at least 13 criminals, including a gang of bandits, in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the metropolis.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh police conducted a raid in Mangopir and rounded up five members of a gang of ‘dacoits’ involved in a number of house robberies. SIU said it had also recovered weapons and valuables, including two motorbikes, from the possession of Zohaib, Saadat Ali, Saeed aka Umair, Ahmed Butt and Tariq Aziz.

It further said that bandits were involved in dozens of robberies, including house robberies and street crimes. Further investigation is underway.

Similarly, Chakiwara police claimed to have arrested two gangsters besides recovering weapons from their possession. The accused were identified as Mushtaq and Jamil Baloch, who were allegedly involved in number of crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping for ransom and extortion.

Police said it had also recovered weapons from their possession, while further investigation is underway.

In a separate development, Bahadurabad police claimed to have held two notorious criminals wanted in connection with a number of cases. The accused were identified as Danish Ali and Haider Ali, while police said it had also recovered weapons from their possession.

Police said that both of them would be handed over to different police stations for further investigation since cases against them had been registered at various police stations.

Likewise, Supermarket police said it had arrested four persons nominated in number of FIRs besides recovering weapons and narcotics from their possession. The persons were identified as Faisal, Murad Bux, Saghir and Samiullah.

Police said that the accused were associated with a gang of drug peddlers and had been running a drug den in the locality for many years.

Meanwhile, Karachi police claimed to have arrested 39 persons involved in number of criminal activities besides recovering weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police said that those arrested included bandits, street criminals, absconders and drug peddlers.

Police said that they were picked up from different areas of the city.