KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair said on Wednesday said that the Karachi International Film Festival (KIFF), scheduled to be held in February 2018, would be a remarkable addition to the city's cultural calendar as it would not only entertain people but would also bring film industries of various countries closer to each other. He was presiding over a meeting of KSF at Governor's House. Sultana Siddiqui, Jameel Baig, Dr Ishrat Hussain, Shermeen Obaid Chinoy, Ameena Sayyed, Sirajuddin and Khalid Mansoor also attended the meeting.

The governor, who is also the patron of KSF, said that the festival would project Karachi as a film industry hub and also showcase the works of emerging filmmakers of the city.

He said that the four-day festival would be a breath of fresh air for Karachiites as they would be treated to movies on variety of topics from across the world.

Zubair hoped that the event would also portray a soft image of the country at international level. “There is an urgent need to join hands for increasing social and cultural events so that Karachi could once again become the city of lights,” he asserted.

The governor said that the festival would not only introduce our local market to the new cinema but would also facilitate introduction of Pakistani movies to global viewers.

“Gathering of all the stakeholders of film industry would further facilitate exchange of new concepts, ideas and storylines,” he observed. He said that on the directives of prime minster, a two-day seminar was recently organised at Governor’s House for seeking recommendations for the formulation of a film policy.

“It proved to be a successful event and its recommendations would go a long way in the making of favourable film policy,” he hoped. He also praised organisers of the film festival for planning to hold an event at the festival to celebrate Pakistani cinema, in which tributes would be paid to the legends of local film industry.

The governor hoped that the recognition of local cinema icons would motivate others to follow in their footsteps and work even harder for the promotion of Pakistani film industry.

The governor commended the efforts of KFS and assured his full cooperation for making the event a success.

It was informed at the meeting that KIFF will be held from February 1 to February 4 2018 under the auspices of Karachi Film Society, which aims to make it a regular feature like Karachi Literature Festival.

It was further informed during the meeting that short films, documentaries and feature films from various participating countries would also be shown during the festival. The locations for screening of movies would be Nueplex, Frere Hall, Sea View and various cinemas situated in different parts of Karachi.