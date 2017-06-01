KARACHI - Treating the members of minority communities well in any Muslim society is an important component of Islamic teachings, Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said on Wednesday.

Talking to General Secretary of PML (N) Sindh's Minority Wing Khaildas Kohistani at Governor House, he said the founders of Pakistan were also absolutely committed to protecting the rights of non-Muslim citizens of the country.

"In fact they firmly believed in equal rights for all citizens of Pakistan, including religious freedom without any distinction," the governor added.

He said, "It was because of their steadfast approach and strength of character that our leaders laid foundation of a society where religious minorities achieved indisputable success in all fields of life.”

Responding to the complaints registered by PML-N's minority Wing with respect to dearth of development work in their respective areas the governor said the federal government accorded top priority to development. "Cognizant of their limitations constitution of the country extends special concessions to minority communities," he said. Elaborating his stance, he said a significant quota had been reserved for non-Muslim Pakistanis in policy making bodies, government departments, educational and professional training institutions. "This is besides the fact that minority members can also contest or apply on open seats on sheer basis of merit," he said.

Sindh governor said the provincial government was also conscious of problems being faced by people in general and this particularly included those representing minority communities.

He assured that laws adopted in the provincial and national assemblies for social rights of non-Muslims would be implemented in letter and spirit through close coordination among government functionaries, community leaders and public representatives of concerned areas.

Khaildas Kohistani appreciated interest shown by the government in the minority-specific issues, and hoped that efforts would be made to expedite the enforcement of laws adopted for protection of the rights of minority communities.

International Day of Innocent Children on June 4

The International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression will be observed on June 4, 2017 by individuals and organisations all over the world.

The day aims at to create awareness of the impact of abuse against children and to take part in responsive campaigns on protecting children's rights.

In order to support such innocent children who are victims of aggression the UN decided to memorialize June 4th every year as the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression in 1983. Talking to APP here on Wednesday, the Society of Protection of Rights of Child (SPARC) National Manager Kashif Bajeer said that the day reminds that throughout the world, there are many children suffering from various forms of abuse, and acknowledges the pain