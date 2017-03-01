Karachi - Taking serious notice of deaths of 27 peacocks in eight villages of Tharparkar, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday sought a report from the Forest Department about the matter.

The chief minister said that the deaths of beautiful peacocks due to a disease were unacceptable.

He expressed the surprise that fatalities continued even in the winter season. He held the concerned authorities’ irresponsible attitude for the deaths of peacocks.

As per the report received from Secretary Forest Manzoor Sheikh, in view of emergent situation arising out of the deaths of peacocks, the deputy conservator was sent to Thar on February 26 where he met local people in village Bakho, some 25 to 30 kilometers North of Mithi.

The villagers told him that the chicken and peacocks were dying largely due to the disease called Rani Khet.

The report further says “The investigations being carried out on the site since 2007 have established that the main cause of the deaths of peacocks is the virus of Rani Khet that originates from poultry.

“As such preventive measures are needed to be taken by the veterinary department,” the report suggests.

The report says that four peacocks died in Aqliyoon, two in Bangal of Chhore taluka, four in Bakho, four in Posarko of Mithi, two in Dhabaro, two in Seenghalo, taluka Deplo and nine in Derandeida of Nangarparkar.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has issued directives to both the veterinary and forest departments to work in close coordination to control the disease and keep him posted through reports.

He also directed the departments to start medication of peacocks and chickens in the area, segregate the ailing peacocks from the healthy ones and top of it formulate ‘save the peacock strategy’ on a war footing under intimation to his office.

He directed the departments to depute efficient, energetic and bird loving officials in Thar for taking necessary measures. “I want results, not merely reports,” he said categorically.

CM to launch programme for solar electrification of villages:

Meanwhile, Murad has decided to launch a solar village electrification programme in the far-flung areas of the province in collaboration with China.

In this connection, he held a meeting with Chinese Consul General in Karachi Wang Yu here at the CM House on Tuesday and said that the Sindh government had conceived a scheme of worth Rs2 billion for electrifying villages of the province. “The allocation in the current financial year is Rs500 million,” he added.

The Chinese consul general said that his government had initially allocated $80,000 for providing solar panels for rural areas of Sindh.

He also assured technical support and enhanced financial assistance, once work on the project was started.

The chief minister said that he had framed a policy under which those villages would be provided solar panels which were away from the national grid. “I want to see every house in rural areas illuminated courtesy solar energy,” he said, and added areas of Kachho, Kohistan and others had no facility of electricity. The scheme would change their lifestyle.”

Murad said that weather in most of the areas of Sindh remained hot and dry. “There is scorching sunlight during the whole summer and even during winters there is enough sunlight. This is why I have decided to pass on maximum benefits of this natural resource to the poor people of the province,” he reasoned.

Those who attended the meeting included Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Principal Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch and ACS (Dev) Mohammad Waseem.The consul general of China was also assisted by his team.

Murad for smooth power

supply during PSL final

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday contacted the K-Electric administration and directed it to ensure that there would be no loadshedding during the final match of Pakistan Super League to be held on March 5. He said that the K-E administration should ensure smooth supply of electricity during the match so that the fans could enjoy it without interruption.

He further directed the K-E high-ups to ensure minimum loadshedding during the upcoming summer season.