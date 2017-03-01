KARACHI: Over 18,000 school vans remain unregistered in Karachi in gross negligence of the traffic police’s directives.

Orders issued month backs by the traffic police department require school vans to be painted yellow with the school’s name visible on the vehicle.

The instructions included strict prohibition of installing or overloading gas cylinders.

The police had directed schools to employee a helper for each van, to facilitate students in getting on and off the van.

Local schools have failed to follow the code of conduct issued for school vans months after it was issued.

Numerous schoolchildren continue to face safety hazards in their daily commute to and from their respective educational institutions.