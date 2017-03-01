SUKKUR - Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Tuesday expressed concern over the violation of traffic rules in Sukkur. He directed the SSP Sukkur and Traffic Police to take immediate steps for bringing about improvement in the situation. The commissioner also took notice of the media reports that say that most of the

heavy vehicles, mini buses, taxis and rickshaws plying in the city were in a bad shape; thus causing inconvenience to the people. Overloading, speeding, uncomfortable seats as well as playing of music in public transport are other problems faced by the commuters. The commissioner directed that the traffic rules and regulations should be strictly adhered to and warned that no dereliction would be tolerated.

He also instructed that encroachments along Barrage Road and Station Road be also removed.