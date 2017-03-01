Kandhkot - Deputy Commissioner Kashmore Dr Hafeez Ahmed Sial chaired a high-level meeting on security issues here at his office on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the DC said that nowadays security was the main concern for Pakistanis. “In order to ensure peace in Kashmore, all religious and political parties should work shoulder to shoulder and should be on the same page,” he asserted.

He said it was necessary for every citizen to report immediately to police if he or she noticed any suspected person or activity. The meeting was also attended by Sindh Rangers Colonel Idrees Ahmed, SSP Kashmore Fida Hussain Janwary, religious scholars, ADC Kashmore , assistant commissioners and all DSPs and various party activists.

3 Afghan nationals picked up for staying illegally

Meanwhile, Kashmore Police have claimed to have detained three Afghan nationals, who were residing in Kandhkot illegally. According to Kashmore Police spokesman Nadir Hussain Channa, police, as a part of its crackdown against criminals, conducted raids in various parts of Kandhkot during which it nabbed three Afghan nationals, Muhammed Nazar, Muhammed Yaqoob and Habibullah, who were living in the limits of Police A section illegally.

The spokesperson further said that police also recovered Afghan SIM cards from them, and registered the case.