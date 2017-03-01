KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhter on Tuesday said major political stakeholders of the city did not want the local government system to take roots.

He asked Sindh bureaucracy to avoid indulging in illegal activities and refuse to bow down before pressure put on them for doing something unlawful like their counterparts in Punjab do.

“I am already handcuffed and now some powers are trying to restrict my powers further,” he said.

He was speaking to media after visiting various parts of New Karachi and North Karachi industrial areas.

He was accompanied by District Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi, New Karachi Industrial Area Association Chief Captain Moiz, Municipal Services Director Masood Alam and others.

Wasim Akhtar called for appreciating the services of those people who were performing their duties honestly, adding that Karachi was on the edge of destruction and now it was the responsibility of bureaucracy, traders and industrialists to own the city to make it a modern one. “We have not come from outside of the city. We are the locals so meet us to resolve the issues of Karachi,” he underscored.

He said that a proposal had been forwarded to the chief minister for the upgradation of Fire Brigade Department, but he did not pay heed to it.

“I received all things in obsolete condition,” he said, and wondered as to where the amount of billion of rupees had been spent before this local government took over.

He lamented that the situation had come to such a pass that KMC was even unable to purchase dust bins due to lack of funds.

Wasim stressed that the issues of industrial zones of the city should be resolved on priority basis. “We are responsible for ensuring cleanliness in the city, introducing a proper sewerage system, repairing damaged city roads and doing other assignments,” he said, and expressed the confidence that all these issues would be resolved soon.

The mayor, on the occasion, announced to provide a fire tender to the association of industrialists and also garbage bags.

Earlier, he appealed to the industrialists to provide financial support to KMC for ensuring cleanliness in the city and carrying out other development works.

Chief of New Karachi Industrial Zone Captain Moiz also condemned the Sindh government for not devolving the powers to the mayor.

He equated it with creating hurdles in the working of local government.