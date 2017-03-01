KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested alleged terrorists involved in incidents of terrorism in the metropolis.

CTD officials said that those arrested belonged to a religious outfit, and had been identified as Nayab Beg alias Raju, Shakeel alias Munna and Altaf Qadri.

CTD In-Charge Ali Raza said that the arrests were made when a CTD team conducted a raid in Shah Faisal Colony on a tip-off.

The officials also claimed to have recovered two Kalashnikovs, three TT pistols and dozens of ammunitions from their possession.

They further added that during initial interrogation, the accused confessed to have been involved in several target killings and attempt to murder, particularly in Shah Faisal Colony.

Cases against them were registered and further investigation is underway.

On the other hand, Sindh Rangers on Tuesday said it had recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions from the office of a political party.

“Arms and ammunitions were recovered during a raid on MQM-London's (MQM-L) Unit Office 164 in Liaquatabad,” Rangers spokesperson said.

He added that the recovered weapons included three 222 rifles, three sub-machineguns, one G-3 rifle, eight pistols and 1800 ammunitions. The spokesperson said that the weapons were to be used in target killings and other acts of terrorism in Karachi.

150 detained for

staying illegally

Meanwhile, as many as 150 illegal immigrants have been arrested in the crackdown launched by the law- enforcement agencies across the city recently. According to details, police have arrested as many as 147 illegal immigrants in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city.

Police claimed to have carried out 127 raids and operations in various parts of the city and arrested those staying illegally in the country. Around 97 cases have also been registered against those taken into custody, majority of whom are Afghan nationals.

Police said that District Korangi police arrested 58 illegal immigrants, District East police arrested 18, District Malir 8, district South 37 and 8 were arrested by District Central police.

It merits mention here that the repatriation of Afghan nationals staying in the country without valid documents has been sped up following the recent incidents of terrorism across the country. It is believed that as many as two million Afghan nationals are residing in Karachi, where they have businesses and now their third generation is growing up.

Customs recover drugs from Saudi Arabia bound passenger

Meanwhile, Custom's Preventive Staff posted at Jinnah International Airport Departure arrested a passenger, Javed Iqbal and recovered 650 grams of crystal powder from him. Customs spokesperson said that Iqbal was about to leave for Saudi Arabia via flight No SV 707.

“The drugs were hidden in a brief case,” he added. Case has been registered and further investigation is underway.