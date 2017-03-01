HYDERABAD - Like other countries of the world, ‘International Women’s Day’ will be observed in Pakistan on March 8 to promote and protect women rights. This time theme for the day is: ‘Women in the Changing World of Work, Planet 50-50 by 2030’. The first International Women's Day was observed on February 28, 1909 in the United States, following a declaration by the Socialist Party of America.

Various women governmental and non- governmental organizations, including political community and educators will organise different programmes on the occasion.