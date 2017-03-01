MIRPURKHAS - A youth was criminally assaulted by three persons who took him to Karachi from Mirpurkhas on an assurance that he would be given a job there.

Lateefan, wife of Muhammad Yaseen, resident of village Malik Nizamuddin, deh 381, taluka Shujaabad , told media persons in front of local press club on Tuesday that Sultan, son of Karamdin, resident of her own village, had taken her son Arshad to Karachi for giving him a job there, but he was made to drink and sexually assaulted there by Sultan himself, Jabbar and Gul Hassan. She said that her son told her about this offence while her husband was disabled.

She demanded the higher authorities to take action against the culprits.

Lateefan has also submitted an application to the SSP Mirpurkhas in which she has alleged that she was also threatened by the accused if she or her son informed any person about their crime.

She told media men that she was feeling scared, and requested the SSP Mirpurkhas to provide safety to her family and justice by bringing her son’s tormentors to justice. SSP Mirpurkhas has directed the SHO Mirwah Gorchani to conduct an inquiry and submit a report to him within three days before necessary action could be taken against the culprits.