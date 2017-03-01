KARACHI - Marriage halls are playing an important role by creating employment opportunities as well as generating revenues for government exchequer under the head of taxes.

This was stated by Secretary General of Karachi Marriage halls/lawns, banquet owners Association (KMA) Khawaja Tariq at KMA General Body meeting, said a statement on Tuesday.

The speakers maintained that KMA provided employment to a large number of Karachiites and people from other parts of the country. They called upon the authorities to extend support to KMA and encourage it to provide community services for the welfare of the society.

The KMA leaders expressed their belief that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah would take personal interest to address the grievances of KMA.

Among others, KMA Chairman Ismatullah Khan, President Aneesur Rahman, Vice President Rana Raees Aijaz Khan, Faizi Habib, Shafiq Mirza and Syed Aijaz Ali Navaid also spoke on the occasion.