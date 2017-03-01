Karachi - Opposition parties in Sindh Assembly, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Muslim League-Functional on Tuesday joined hands to devise a strategy against the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) government.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan, and was attended by PML-F lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Bano, Nand Kumar, PML-N lawmaker Sorath Thebo and others.

The meeting discussed several issues, including corruption in government departments and by its functionaries, lack of progress on social development projects and dearth of funds for the lawmakers belonging to opposition.

The meeting also discussed joint strategy for the upcoming elections. The opposition parties concurred that they all would have to put pressure on the government to push for the acceptance of their demands, especially relating to development projects and funds for MPAs. Talking to media after the meeting, Khawaja Izharul Hassan alleged that the PPP government was wasting the development funds in its election campaign instead of spending these for the welfare of people.

“They have stopped our community development funds and are using the tax payers’ money irresponsibly,” he accused.

He vowed that the opposition would not let this continue, and will show PPP its true face. “All opposition parties have teamed up and will act as per strategy chalked out in consultation with each other,” he said, adding that there was also a chance that the opposition parties could devise a seat adjustment formula for next general elections.