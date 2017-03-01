Khairpur - As part of recently launched Raddull Fasaad operation, Khairpur police conducted raids in different localities of the city early Tuesday morning and arrested 10 alleged terrorists, including Ali Muhammad Birohi, Niaz Ali Birohi, Abdur Rahman Birohi, Abdul Wahab Birohi, Abdul Latif Birohi, who, the police, said, belonged to Hafeez Birohi group, the alleged mastermind of Sehwan Sharif suicide blast. Police said the terrorists belonged to Shikarpur district, and were wanted in many terrorist activities. Police also recovered identity cards and pamphlets of different organizations from them. Meanwhile Khairpur police raided various places and arrested 12 Afghan nationalists who were living without legal documents.