KARACHI - Labour unions and workers’ communities throughout the country have finalised the arrangements to mark the International Labour Day by holding seminars, rallies and demonstrations.

In the port city, a large rally will be taken out from Mazar-e-Quaid to Karachi Press Club under the aegis of PILER, an organisation representing workers and farmers.

Later a demonstration will be held for achievements of the labour community rights.

On the occasion, labour leaders will deliver speeches and press the government to provide all rights to the workers.

Similarly, workers’ unions in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and other big cities of Sindh will also take out rallies to push the government for the provision of all rights.

Other organisations like Pakistan Workers Federation, Pakistan Workers Confederation, Pakistan National Federation of Trade Unions and others have also given final touches to the arrangements to observe the day in various parts of the country.

International Labour Day is celebrated every year on May 1 to highlight the rights of labourers and other working classes.

The 1904 International Socialist Conference in Amsterdam called upon all social democratic party organisations and trade unions from all the countries to demonstrate energetically on May 1 for legalizing eight-hour workday, for meeting demands of the proletariat and for universal peace.

The day has another historical significance as well which is celebrated in memory of May 4 1886 Haymarket affair in Chicago.

Police was trying to disperse a public assembly during a general strike for an eight-hour workday, when an unidentified person threw a bomb at the police.

The police responded by firing at the workers, killing four demonstrators.

The following day on 5 May in Milwaukee Wisconsin, the state militia fired on a crowd of strikers killing seven, including a schoolboy and a man feeding chickens in his yard.

In 1889, a meeting in Paris was held by the first congress of the Second International, following a proposal by Raymond Lavigne that called for international demonstrations on the anniversary of the Chicago protests.

May Day was formally recognised as an annual event at the International's second congress in 1891.

Subsequently, the May Day riots of 1894 occurred.