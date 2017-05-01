SHIKARPUR - A ‘bandit’ was killed allegedly in an encounter while his other three accomplices managed to escape here on Sunday.

The encounter took place at Mirza police picket, in the limits of Khanpur Police Station, some 35 kilometers from here.

According to PSO SSP Shikarpur, Pervaiz Mithani a few unidentified armed dacoits were standing near Mirza police picket when police on patrol reached the spot.

“When dacoits saw the police party, they opened fire,” Mithani said, and added, “In retaliation, one of the dacoits was killed on the spot while his other accomplices managed to escape taking the benefit of darkness.”

Later, the slain dacoit was identified as Israr Ahmed, son of Ahmed Ali Soomro, resident of Khairpur Mir.

“Police also recovered one Kalashnikov, one motorcycle and good number of bullets from the possession of the dacoit,” Mithani added.

Police said that the dacoit was wanted in several heinous cases, which were registered against him in Karachi, Khairpur and other districts and further investigation is underway.

The area police shifted the body of the deceased dacoit to Taluka Hospital Hospital Khanpur for postmortem examination, and later his body was handed over to his relatives.

A case [44/2017] has been registered at Khanpur Police Station on the complaint of SHO Khanpur, Muhammad Ayub Dogar, on behalf of the state.

Police investigation was underway till the filing of this story.