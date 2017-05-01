KARACHI - The District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Karachi South has taken various measures for the welfare of the working class.

This was stated by Chairman DMC Karachi South, Malik Muhammad Fayyaz, in a statement on the eve of the Labour Day being observed in Karachi as elsewhere on Sunday.

He said these steps included provision of medical facilities, leave encashment, financial assistance and group insurance etc.

Malik Fayyaz pointed out that it was his priority from day one to ensure that the salaries, overtime and other dues of the employees of DMC South were cleared well on time.

He said workers in any organization were really the backbone

of their organization and their contributions were of immense

significance.

Malik Fayyaz also paid tributes to the working classes on the

Labour day and said on this occasion the workers all over the

world pay rich tributes those in Chicago who had sacrificed their lives for the cause of the fellow workers in 1886.