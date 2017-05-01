HYDERABAD - Former chief justice of Pakistan and leader of Justice and Democratic Party Muhammad Iftikhar Chaudhry met nationalist leaders in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts on Sunday.

In Hyderabad, he separately called on Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party Chairman Dr. Qadir Magsi and Qaumi Awami Tehreek President Ayaz Latif Palijo.

In the meetings, Chaudhry exchanged views on the prevailing political situation in the country.

He said his party would consider forming electoral alliance with only those political parties which were clean of corruption.

Palijo praised Chaudhry’s role as a chief justice.

He stressed that political parties should provide an alternative leadership to people in Sindh against the Pakistan People’s Party which had been ruling the province since 2008.

Earlier Chaudhry met with Sindh United Party's President Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah in Jamshoro and exchanged views on the political situation.

Chaudhry said that Sindh's nationalist leaders were part of the mainstream politics and would remain so.