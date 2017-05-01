KARACHI - A newly-wed model girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a hotel in Saddar area of District South on Sunday.

Police and family suspect that the girl was murdered by her husband whom she had married of her free will about two months ago after meeting him over Facebook.

The suspect is on the run since the incident, according to the police.

The 21-year-old was found dead in a room of a local hotel - Al Mustafa in Saddar area within the limits of Preedy police station.

Initially, police suspected that the victim had committed suicide.

However, later the investigation confirmed that the newly-wed was murdered. "When we entered the hotel’s room, she was lying on the floor while her dupatta was hanging from a ceiling fan," said Preedy SHO Aurangzeb Khattak. "Even door of the room was open from inside and her husband was nowhere to be seen."

Her body was taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi for autopsy where doctors confirmed that she was hanged to death. “Hailing from Islamabad, the 21-year-old became friend with an accused, 22-year-old Shaheer, a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi over Facebook and then both of them decided to get married, said SHO Khattak. He, however, added that their families were not agreed to their union. "The couple then decided to get married in court about two months ago," said the victim's mother who is also a complainant in the case.

"After the marriage, they stayed in Islamabad for a month and later moved to Karachi about a month ago and were living in a hotel."

The officer said that the victim was intermediate and used to work as a model. He further said that the initial investigation suggested that the girl's husband, who escaped to Dubai following the incident, had murdered his wife over unexplained reasons.

Case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, while body of the girl has been handed over to her family.

Jailbreak attempt

by woman foiled

Meanwhile, Jail authorities on Sunday thwarted an attempt by a woman to escape from the prison, and rearrested her.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested thirteen suspects during separate targeted raids in different parts of the city. According to details, a woman, Shaista, who had been arrested in a theft case by Eidgah police about six months ago, had almost escaped from the prison. “But luckily she got stuck in barbed wires," said a source in women jail.

The locals spotted the woman stuck in barbed wires and later informed the jail authorities which reached the spot and rearrested her.

The woman, on the other hand, argued that the court had granted her bail, but the authorities were not willing to release her unless she paid Rs5000 to them.

However, the jail authorities said that the court had granted her bail on surety of Rs5000, but she was yet to pay the money, adding that jail police could not issue her release orders until she deposited the amount.

The jail authorities said that a case would also be registered against her for attempting to flee from the prison while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Korangi police arrested two persons, identified as Abdur Rehman and Wasif, and also recovered two pistols and a snatched motorcycle from their possession.

Similarly, CIA Karachi police arrested Wajid Zubair from Jamshed Road and recovered a pistol and a snatched motorbike from him.

Separately, Mobina Town police nabbed seven accused, involved in various incidents of robbery and attempt to murder. Police said it had also recovered weapons and booty from their possession.

Likewise, PIB police, on a tip off, conducted a raid at Makasa Apartment near Old Sabzi Mandi and arrested three alleged street criminals and a ‘drug peddler’, Shareefullah aka Kaki, Nadeem Samad and Muhammad Aasir.

Police said that the arrested culprits had been nominated in various cases, including attacks on law enforcers.