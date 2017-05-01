KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami continued its sit-in outside the Governor’s House for the second consecutive day on Sunday against the K-Electric.

JI supporters and workers along with the party leaders are protesting under the leadership of JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman against loadshedding and overbilling.

The protest is aimed at providing the affected consumers with a platform for fighting a legal battle against the KE while the party has also vowed to approach the Supreme Court (SC) for justice.

JI Karachi leaders are of the view that the private power company’s de-rated production capacity is 2093 megawatts while NTDC provides to it 650 and IPPs 350 megawatts of electricity.

"The KE administration is resorting to loadshedding despite the fact that the production capacity of the company is more than the requirements,” JI says.

Jamaate-e-Islami on Sunday announced to carry on the protest till the fulfillment of its demands.

The party has also asked the federal and provincial governments to return millions of rupees of Karachi people.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq reached Karachi on Sunday night to address charged participants of the sit-in outside the Governor’s House.

Siraj, on the occasion, praised the supporters and workers for holding a peaceful demonstration.

Addressing the participants, JI chief asked Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair to join him and his party men in the sit-in, if he was unable to resolve the issue of power outages and overbilling.

He also asked the president to show some courage and resolve the issues of his own city. “Mr. President if you are unable to resolve the burning issues of your own city then you should get your address changed, at least on your computerised national identity card,” he suggested.

Siraj congratulated Karachiites on holding the sit-in. He said that the sit-in not only represented the aspirations of people of Karachi, but of the entire country.

“The entire country is facing power- related issues,” the JI chief said.

He said that contrary to other parties, JI was not for sale. “We are committed to the provision of relief to people,” he said, and added “that the hardships, being faced by people across Pakistan, are a gift by the rulers.”

Talking about the KE, he said that the company's profit was increasing day by day. “But still, the company is compelling citizens to face acute hardships,” he regretted.

“During the last decade, the company has extorted such a massive amount of money from people that they could be provided with electricity free of cost for the next five years,” Siraj said, and added, “Nowadays, students are suffering most from the misdeeds of the company.”

He also held generator mafia responsible for providing support to the status quo.

He was of the view that actually there was no shortage of electricity, but the company, in violation of rules, was not producing power as per its capacity.

He accused KE of using defective meters, which run at an extremely fast speed.

He further said that KE was receiving hefty amounts illegally in the name of meter rent.

The JI leader recalled that the PML-N had promised in 2013 to end loadshedding in six months.

Addressing the premier, Nawaz Sharif, he said that he and his party had misled people just for the sake of votes.

He said that the issue of power shortage was same across the country despite the fact that the country was able to produce electricity more than its needs. “However, the incompetency and wrong policies of the government are responsible for the prevailing situation,” he alleged.

He further said that JI was a democratic party in letter and spirit.

He urged people to join ranks of the party, if they wanted a sustainable positive change in the society. JI Karachi chief Engineer Naeem said that the party was committed to the residents of Karachi and the cause of Karachi.

He vowed to get back the lights and culture of the city.

He said that the KE is directly responsible for pushing Karachi into darkness.

He said that PPP and its former ally not only overlooked the misdeeds of the company, but also accused them of being hand in gloves with the administration of KE.

He said that although NEPRA had issued several rulings against the KE, but no such decision had been implemented in letter and spirit as the company enjoyed protection by the federal government.

He also said that the JI's drive is aimed at compelling the company to pay back Rs200 billion, it had received from the citizens illegally.

Naeem further said that the governor had also asked us to talk with the power company. “We agreed in principle, but we are not ready to observe the magic show of the company anymore,” he added.

“Talks with the company will only be held, if the federal government ensures seriousness and fruitfulness of these rounds of talks,” he said categorically.

He added that the KE had yet to pay back Rs 17 billion to its consumers in Karachi under the head of claw back, Rs 13 billion charged as double bank charges, Rs 11 billion under illegal meter rent and Rs 5 billion subsidy which had to be provided to the consumers of KE.

He further said that dues payable to national institutions and tax authorities are separate from these dues.

JI Sindh's deputy chief Muhammad Hussain Mehnati also addressed the sit-in.

He shed light in detail on the misdeeds, being committed by the power company. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's labor leader Ghulam Mustafa also participated in the sit-in and announced to join JI. He said that the KE is directly responsible for demise of two of his comrades. He further said that he wanted to participate in Jihad against the misdeeds of KE and currently the JI is the only party engage in serious struggle against the crimes of KE. Several labor leaders also addressed the protesters.

Earlier on the second day of JI`s sit-in outside the Governor House, various organizations including traders, members of civil society and political parties leaders visited the demonstration site to express solidarity with the JI`s protest drive against K-Electric. Apart from during the several speeches, sketches and other programs were also held.

Justice (Retd) Wajihuddin, a former Supreme Court judge and Chief of “Aam Loeg Ittehad (ALI)” along with the other party leaders also visited the demo site.

Addressing the participants of the Sit-in, Justice (Retd) Wajihuddin appealed the Supreme Court of the Pakistan to initiate the proceeding of the pending petition regarding the Electricity issue of Karachi.

He further termed Karachi Electric an illegal institute adding that some of the politicians unlawfully privatize the Karachi Electric Supply Corporation (KESC) for their personal interest putting burden on the citizen of Karachi. He said the JI has launched a protest drive against the irregularities and unlawfully act of the private power company and our party extends complete support to the Jamaat-e-Islami leadership in this regard. Meanwhile talking to The Nation, JI`s Spokesperson informed that party leadership has decided to continue the protest and on Monday (Today) the ladies wings of the JI will participate in the sit-in. the party workers were making all the arrangement in this regard.