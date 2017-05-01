KARACHI - In its bid to build pressure on the federal government, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will hold third protest demonstration under the Go Nawaz Go Movement here today (May 1).

Earlier, the party had announced to hold a public gathering at Nishter Park.

However, the venue was changed due to a conference on Sufism at the venue.

The party later announced that it would take out a rally from Tower to Mazar-e-Quaid, which would be attended by PPP provincial leadership and labour organisations.

Few days back, the party had announced a schedule of protest demonstrations across the province with the first sit-in held outside the Mazar-e-Quaid on April 26, followed by another on Sunday (April 30) at Hyder Chowk Hyderabad.

The demonstrations would continue till May 21, including a public gathering to be held at Jinnah Bagh in Larkana on May 6, a sit-in in Mirpurkhas on May 11, another in Benazirabad on May 16 while the final sit-in would be held in Sukkur on May 21.

PPP Karachi’s leadership on Sunday held public gatherings in six districts of the city at which party leaders lambasted the PML-N’s government for formulating policies against the labour class.

They accused the PML-N leadership of stealing the country’s money and dumping it in safe heavens abroad.

“Even the highest court of the country has accused the PML-N leadership of stealing the money,” they added.

The PPP leaders said that it was the labour class that returned PPP to power. “These were Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto who not only raised voice for the labour class, but also provided them an opportunity to play their role in the country’s progress,” they said.

They further said that the labour class had always been on the forefront of struggle against dictatorship.

They pledged that now they would not tolerate Nawaz Sharif’s dictatorial policies anymore and will not stop unless he resigned from premiership.