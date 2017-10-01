KHAIRPUR - Five persons, a woman among them, died, while two others were hurt in separate mishaps on Saturday.

According to details, a vehicle hit a boy near Suleman Aradin village of taluka Nara, resulted in his instant death.

His body was shifted to Choondiko Hospital by police for the completion of legal formalities. The boy was identified as Amanullah Aradin, 15, who was hit while crossing the road, said Sorah police.

Meanwhile, body of a youth, bearing marks of torture, was found from National Highway near Naushehro Feroze.

According to police, the body was identified as Zahid Ali Shaikh of village Phull. Police handed over the body to his relatives after the completion of legal formalities.

In yet another incident, a trailer collided with another trailer parked at National Highway bypass in Mirpur Mathelo near Ghotki Deputy Commissioner’s office, resulting in the immediate death of driver Allah Bux Arejo of Rohri, while two other people Ibrahim Magsi and Javed Magsi of Maripur Karachi were injured. The injured were brought to Mirpur Mathelo hospital.

Similarly, a motorcyclist was hurt when a speeding trailer hit him on National Highway near Nursery MirPur Mathelo. He was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The body could not be identified till the filing of this story. Motorway police took the trailer into custody while driver of the trailer ran away from the spot.

Likewise, a woman committed suicide by jumping into Rohri Canal near Rani Pur on Saturday.

According to Ranipur police, an unidentified middle aged woman jumped into Rohri Canal near Ranipur and drowned. Her body was recovered after few hours of search and shifted to health center for identification.

Later, in the evening, the body was identified as Hurmat Khatoon of village Tharoo Malah. On receiving information, the relatives received her body