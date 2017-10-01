KARACHI - Thousands of mourners on Saturday participated in the main 9th Muharram-ul-Haram procession amid tight security to commemorate the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family and companions at Karbala.

The law enforcement agencies took strict security measures on the day that included ban on pillion riding and suspension of mobile phone and internet services across the city.

The procession, which was taken out from Nishtar Park, reached its destination Hussainian Iranian Hall a little after sunset, whereas no untoward incident was reported during or after the procession.

Earlier, a majlis was held at Nishtar Park; in which sermons were delivered by religious scholars to remind the mourners of great sacrifices rendered by Imam Aali Muqam Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and to pay rich tributes to him and his companions.

Speakers, on the occasion, recalled the sacrifices of martyrs of Karbala who had laid down their lives for Islam and truth. After the majlis, the main mourning procession started and passed through MA Jinnah Road, Mehfil-e-Shah Khurasan, Saddar, Preedy Street and Baba-e-Urdu Road. A large number of men, women and children participated in the majlis and procession and recited marsias and poems to highlight the Karbala tragedy and to commemorate the sacrifices.

Before turning to Mansfield Street, the mourners offered Zuhrain prayers near Masjid-e-Imambargah Ali Raza after which the Imamia Students Organisation staged a demonstration and burnt the flags of Israel, United States and India. They, then, resumed their march and passed through its traditional routes. The procession entered Kharadar a little after sunset and completed its journey in more than five hours.

Strict security measures were taken by the law enforcement agencies to avoid any unpleasant incident as more than 20,000 police and Rangers personnel were deployed.

Of total 20,000 law enforcers, six thousand had been deployed only to protect the main procession and majalis. The same security arrangements will also be taken for the Ashura procession, which will be taken out today (Sunday).

In addition to the deployment of law enforcers, round-the-clock surveillance was also conducted through over 1,200 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. It is reminded here that shops in Saddar and those along the routes of procession are already closed and sealed.

It is worth mentioning here that the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NCTA) has warned of possible terror acts in Karachi during the holy month.

In this connection, a communiqué was dispatched to the authorities concerned to exercise extreme vigilance and take extraordinary measures to avoid any untoward incident.

“It has been learnt that foreign militant organisations are planning to target Shia community in the city during Muharram. The community hall of PNS Jauhar where Majlis takes place, Abbas Town, Ancholi Imambargah, Markazi Imambargah Haider-e- Karar in Orangi Town No 5, Ali Imambargah in Qasba Colony and Haideri Imambargah in Orangi Town No 4 are the possible targets of terror outfits,” reads a warning letter.

Owing to the enormous security threats, the entire MA Jinnah Road was sealed from both sides and all entry and exit points were blocked with containers. Not a single vehicle, except those having special permits, was allowed to come near the procession.

Police commandos and snipers were also deployed on the rooftops of buildings to monitor the mourning processions. The mourners were allowed to enter the processions only after going through body checks and walkthrough gates. Besides the law enforcers, nearly 5,000 scouts from various scouts organisations, rescue services and city administration had also made necessary arrangements to facilitate participants of the processions.

All along the MA Jinnah Road, medical camps were established with doctors, nurses as well as the paramedical staff in a state of readiness. Water, cold drinks, tea and other food items were also distributed among the mourners. Fire brigade and rescue units, city wardens, ambulances remained on a stand-by in case any emergency arises.

A ban has already been imposed on pillion riding in various districts of Sindh, including Karachi, from Muharram 8 to Muharram 10 by the provincial government while cellular phone and internet services were also suspended for three days till Ashura from 9am to 9pm.

During the day, senior Rangers and police officials also visited the central procession to review the security arrangements.Rangers DG Major General Muhammad Saeed also conducted an aerial surveillance of the main procession on Saturday to review the security arrangements.